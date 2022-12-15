Graphic Video Shows Truck 'Plow' Into Atlanta Airport Worker Guiding Plane

Camdyn Davis showed up for her shift at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on December 10th likely expecting a normal work day as an aircraft marshaller, but it turned out to be quite the opposite. According to WSB-TV, while guiding a plane on tarmac, Davis was violently hit and ran over by a truck.

Video footage of the incident shows Davis being flung into the air after the truck plows into her. Viewers then see Davis being ran over before the driver of the truck gets out of the vehicle to see what they just ran into. Another worker in a bright orange vest runs to the scene to help Davis. The person recording the video sounds extremely shocked as they watch the terrifying scene unfold from inside the airport.

WSB-TV mentioned that Davis was taken to the hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries as a result of the horrifying event. Davis' mother Chanelle Harris gave WSB-TV permission to share the video. Harris shared that Davis has a long road of recovery ahead and has created a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost of medical expenses for her daughter. Delta, along with the Atlanta Police Department, are investigation the incident.

