Before Linkin Park, Chester Bennington fronted a band called Grey Daze. The group planned to reunite before Bennington's tragic death in 2017, and in 2020 his former bandmates put out an album of re-recorded songs from their relatively unknown '90s catalog that featured remastered vocals from the late singer. This year, they put out another collection of songs featuring unheard vocals from Bennington and have more music in the vault that they plan to release; however, there's some personal material "that will never see the light of day." In a recent interview with Revolver magazine, Grey Daze drummer Sean Dowdell explained why.

"I have a lot of stuff with Chester and myself that will never see the light of day because it's not for commercial consumption — it was just he and I sharing a moment or being at a party or hanging out or laughing at each other or making fun of each other, just being buddies," he divulged. "That stuff doesn't need to be shown to the world. It's something I hold dear. I have a lot of magical moments with him that are now just mine."

As far as what they still plan to release, Dowdell said: "We can definitely do another acoustic EP with Chester's vocal tracks. There's a whole other album out there — if I can get my hands on that, we'll talk about maybe rewriting some of that stuff, too. Who knows? There are some songs that we wrote with Chester that we never got to record. I'm trying to figure out a way to maybe go and re-record those as Grey Daze songs, but they might not necessarily have Chester's voice on them."

As for Linkin Park, earlier this year Mike Shinoda told fans that the band had no plans for new music, albums, or live shows.