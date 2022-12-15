"We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!" Gucci tweeted. "Pooh has been sent to a prison over 1500 miles from his home, 23hr lockdown and given empty food trays. USP Pollock should be investigated immediately."



Cohen, who serves as Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, confirmed Gucci's suspicions to TMZ, and provided more insight on his client's situation. Back when the "Back In Blood" rapper plead guilty to firearm conspiracy charges, he asked if he could serve his time at a prison that's located about 200 miles from his home in Tennessee. Unfortunately, he was sent to FCI Pollock, which is a lot farther.



Pooh Shiesty has been under a 23-hour lockdown for the past six months. He claimed that the prison is interfering with his mail. Officials have reportedly been holding back letters from family and fans while blocking letters from being sent out. In addition, it's also becoming "virtually impossible" to see his family since he can't have any visitors while under lockdown. Cohen himself said that it took him two to three weeks just a set up an appointment with his client.



So far, the Federal Bureau of Prison has declined to comment on the allegations Gucci raised. They told TMZ there are numerous factors they take into consideration when placing inmates like medicinal requirements or additional security. Pooh Shiesty is currently serving a 63-month sentence. He will be on supervised release for three years after he leaves prison.