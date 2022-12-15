Disick also shared a couple photos on his Instagram Stories to celebrate his sons' birthdays, wishing a happy birthday to his "better half" Mason while out to dinner and showing a shocked Reign reacting to his present, writing, "I think it's safe to say Rayman like his bday gift" and "You make my life a better place."

The Poosh founder's sister Kim Kardashian got in on the birthday love too, jumping on her Instagram Stories to mark Mason's milestone birthday.

"The day has come where you're taller then me now," she wrote. "I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years 🤍 Happy Birthday."

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner also shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of her grandsons' birthday, sharing several photos of them throughout the years alongside a loving tribute to "two of the brightest lights in my life."

"Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day! You've grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you," she said. "Reign, you are the funniest!!!! You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!! Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, so smart, so talented in so many ways, and such a special magical part of our family ... AND it's wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!!"