Kourtney Kardashian Says Her 'Energy' Returned 10 Months After Quitting IVF

Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans an update after pausing her IVF treatments which, according to Page Six, caused her to gain weight and prompted menopause-like symptoms. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story this week to share her experience.

“Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, " she wrote in her Instagram Story, "for anyone else going through it, it gets better!" Throughout this year, Kourtney has been open about her struggles to have a child with her husband Travis Barker.

She also revealed that the couple, who wed in May, felt pressured into undergoing the treatments. “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away,'” Kourtney said on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. “So I felt a little bit pushed.”

In a separate interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kourtney shared, "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married." During the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians and before they married each other in a lavish Italian ceremony in May, the couple documented the ups and downs of their experience with IVF.

Now that the second season of The Kardashians is in full swing, Kourtney teased that fans could see some behind-the-scenes footage from her intimate wedding to Barker. "We don't know yet," she replied. "I have hours and hours and hours of footage. I don't know if we're going to keep it for home video or share it with the world."