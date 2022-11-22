Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she kept her son Reign's hair after he cut it for the first time two years ago. During a joint conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian for Interview Magazine, Kourtney explained that she often smells the hair.

"I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five," she said in the interview. "So I have his long braid and I smell it often.” According to Page Six, Reign's first haircut came in 2020 and was a drastic transformation.

The Kardashians star took to social media to reveal that her son, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, buzzed his hair off for his first haircut. "I am not ok," she wrote alongside a photo of the transformation.