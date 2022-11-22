Kourtney Kardashian Kept Reign's Hair After He Cut It To 'Smell It Often'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 22, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she kept her son Reign's hair after he cut it for the first time two years ago. During a joint conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian for Interview Magazine, Kourtney explained that she often smells the hair.
"I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five," she said in the interview. "So I have his long braid and I smell it often.” According to Page Six, Reign's first haircut came in 2020 and was a drastic transformation.
The Kardashians star took to social media to reveal that her son, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, buzzed his hair off for his first haircut. "I am not ok," she wrote alongside a photo of the transformation.
According to Page Six, when a fan asked her what she would do with the hair, Kourtney replied "it will be with me forever," and she really meant it. Earlier this year, Kourtney revealed another major hair transformation from her son. In June, Reign rocked a spikey mohawk that looked similar to a haircut his new stepdad Travis Barker used to rock in the 2000s.
Barker recently celebrated with 47th birthday and got a special surprise party from Kourtney. The guests included Barker's children Landon, 19, Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Fellow rocker and friend Machine Gun Kelly was also part of the special surprise.