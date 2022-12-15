Tennessee Lottery Player 'Slept Like A Baby' After Scoring $1 Million Prize

A man trying his luck in the Tennessee lottery ended up scoring big after discovering he won a $1 million Powerball prize.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, player Alan W. recently picked up a Powerball ticket from the Piggly Wiggly on State Highway 58 in Decatur, a move which proved to bring him luck. On Saturday (December 10), the retiree from the U.S. Department of Agriculture checked his ticket to find he matched all five white numbers drawn in the game, scoring him the massive prize.

Speaking to Tennessee Lottery president and CEO Rebecca Paul, the lucky winner recalled telling his wife about the win after waking her up around 2 a.m. While most people may be ecstatic and over-the-moon about a $1 million prize, Alan's wife initially didn't believe him.

"She didn't believe me and told me to go to sleep," he said, but her reaction didn't stop him from how happy he was to win. "I did go back to bed, and I slept like a baby!"

Alan isn't the only lucky player in Tennessee to recently score a huge prize in the state lottery. Earlier this month, a Humphreys County couple got a head start on the holidays after winning a cool six-figure prize.