The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery

By Zuri Anderson

December 15, 2022

Sprinkles
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.

With that said, where can you find the most decadent cupcakes in all of Florida? According to Eat This, Not That!, the tastiest cupcake in the Centennial State is the Salted Caramel Chocolate Cupcake at Big Mike's Baking Company! Here's what writers had to say about the business:

"Calling all gluten-free and vegan sweet lovers! This bakery is making dietary-restricted diets a little sweeter. While customers rave about the wide variety of flavors, the salted caramel chocolate cupcake seems to take the cake—literally."

Taking a closer look at their menu, their flavors include double chocolate fudge, Madagascar vanilla, and red velvet. You can order as little as two cupcakes or up to a dozen!

If you want to try these sweet treats, head on over to 7891 W. Sample Rd in Coral Springs. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Click here to check out other American spots creating fantastic cupcakes.

