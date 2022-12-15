The Best Cupcakes In Washington Are At This Bakery

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.

With that said, where can you find the most decadent cupcakes in all of Washington state? According to Eat This, Not That!, the tastiest cupcake in the Evergreen State is the Toasted Coconut Lemon Cupcake from Simply Sweets! Here's what writers had to say about the business:

"Calling all coconut lovers! Next time you're in Vancouver, don't hesitate to treat yourself to this popular toasted coconut lemon cupcake at Simply Sweets."