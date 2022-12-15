Two Men Kicked Off Michigan Flight For Saying 'Penis' Before Takeoff

A Michigan man and his father-in-law were recently kicked off a plane for saying the word "penis" before takeoff.

Jayson Bauer and his father-in-law were waiting for takeoff on an Allegiant Airlines plane when they were thrown off their flight. Bauer claims the two, who were on their way down to Florida to help family members move, were ejected without an explanation, and his wife had to come pick him and his father-in-law up from the Flint Bishop International Airport as a result.

"Finally, the Flint police and the airport authority came over and said we were removed because I said the word 'penis' on board an airplane," he told Fox 2. "I meant it in no derogatory [way]. I mean, it's part of the male anatomy and we were literally kicked off an airplane in Flint and we had to drive." Two other people were removed from the flight, according to Bauer: one intoxicated individual and a fourth person who threw up.

"This decision was made with the utmost safety of our customers and crew members in mind, a statement from Allegiant Airlines said. "Unruly behavior from a passenger presents a safety risk. As I'm sure you are aware, failing to comply with a crew member’s instructions is a violation of FAA regulations. Allegiant does not tolerate disruptive, abusive, or unruly behavior of any kind."