Woman Dies After Going Overboard On Cruise Ship
By Jason Hall
December 15, 2022
A woman who went overboard from a cruise ship was found dead approximately 18 miles off Port Canaveral, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast branch confirmed in a statement obtained by Click Orlando Thursday (December 15) morning.
The branch identified the victim as a 36-year-old woman who was a passenger on the MSC Meraviglia, which is owned and operated by MSC Cruises.
“Early (Thursday) morning, MSC Meraviglia’s advanced detection systems alerted our crew to a passenger overboard while the ship was sailing to Port Canaveral," the statement read. "The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter.
“Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter.
“We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected."
#BREAKING: A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore #PortCanaveral Thursday morning after she went overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia. The cause of the incident is under investigation.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 15, 2022
The branch confirmed that the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.
No additional details have been provided at the time of publication Thursday morning.
Last month, James Michael Grimes, 28, of Alabama, fell overboard on a Carnival cruise ship and treaded water for nearly 20 hours after the accident, recalling the situation during an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired on Good Morning America on December 2.
Grimes said he treaded waters alone in the Gulf of Mexico, which included sharks, jelly fish and strong rip currents.
The 28-year-old was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard just after 8:00 p.m., the military branch confirmed to ABC News.