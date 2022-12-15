Woman Dies After Going Overboard On Cruise Ship

By Jason Hall

December 15, 2022

US-TOURISM-CRUISE
Photo: Getty Images

A woman who went overboard from a cruise ship was found dead approximately 18 miles off Port Canaveral, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast branch confirmed in a statement obtained by Click Orlando Thursday (December 15) morning.

The branch identified the victim as a 36-year-old woman who was a passenger on the MSC Meraviglia, which is owned and operated by MSC Cruises.

“Early (Thursday) morning, MSC Meraviglia’s advanced detection systems alerted our crew to a passenger overboard while the ship was sailing to Port Canaveral," the statement read. "The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter.

“Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected."

The branch confirmed that the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

No additional details have been provided at the time of publication Thursday morning.

Last month, James Michael Grimes, 28, of Alabama, fell overboard on a Carnival cruise ship and treaded water for nearly 20 hours after the accident, recalling the situation during an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired on Good Morning America on December 2.

Grimes said he treaded waters alone in the Gulf of Mexico, which included sharks, jelly fish and strong rip currents.

The 28-year-old was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard just after 8:00 p.m., the military branch confirmed to ABC News.

