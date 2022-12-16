Life in plastic, it's fantastic!

We won't get to experience the very plastic and very pink world of Barbie until summer 2023, but we can at least get a little taste of it today (December 16). Warner Brothers Pictures released the teaser trailer to the highly anticipated film Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on Friday and it's everything we could have hoped for.

The trailer starts out in a barren dessert setting with little girls playing with their dolls. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until...," the narrator says in the trailer to the tune of the dramatic A Space Odyssey theme song. When the music escalates, a giant Robbie-turned-Barbie-doll wearing a black and white striped swimsuit appears and breaks the fourth wall to give the audience a cheeky wink.

The little girls are seen smashing their baby dolls and we get a quick glimpse into the world of Barbie. You can see the very pink Barbie world, Gosling and his buddies getting into fight mode, what appears to be a Barbie board meeting led by the president, a "Greased Lightning"-esque dance sequence (of course) and it concludes with Robbie at a lively party.

Since it's the teaser trailer, the plot of the movie, directed by Greta Gerwig is still under wraps. However, we do know that Barbie and Ken find themselves stuck in the real world where Robbie's character finds it difficult to be a live woman, Variety reports. We also know there's a star-studded cast. And when we say star-studded, we mean it. Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu and Issa Rae have been cast in Barbie, to name a few.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said back in 2019.

Fans are already getting excited for this movie to drop after watching the teaser trailer.

"Honestly this might be one of the greatest teaser trailers ever made," one user said.

"I can't believe Greta made me excited for Barbie," another user said.

"The BARBIE teaser trailer is so GOOD???? I love it already," said another.