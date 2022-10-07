Margot Robbie Reacts To Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn In Joker 2

Margot Robbie has responded to Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie À Deux. During an interview MTV News, Robbie, who plays Quinn in The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, revealed she's excited to see someone else interpret the role.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," the Barbie star said. "Its kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.'"

