Court Rules On Custody Of Aaron Carter's 1-Year-Old Son

By Sarah Tate

December 16, 2022

A decision has been made regarding the custody of Aaron Carter's 1-year-old son Prince.

According to TMZ, Melanie Martin, Carter's on again/off again fiancée and mother of Prince, regained full custody of their son following a hearing in Los Angeles on Thursday (December 16) where a court ruled she was fit to care for the child. Martin was in New York at the time of the hearing, but is on her way back to California where she is reportedly extremely happy and eager to see the toddler.

Martin spoke to the outlet about excited she is to reunite with her son, noting how bittersweet it is knowing that she, Carter and Prince were close to being a family again. Carter tragically passed away on November 5 after being found dead inside his California home.

"I'm honoring Aaron today and I know he would be so proud of me," she told TMZ. "I'm very emotional thinking we could have been a family, but Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back."

Carter and Martin welcomed Prince in November 2021 but was placed in the care of Martin's mother after the couple lost custody reportedly over concerns of drug abuse and domestic violence. The "I Want Candy" singer's mother, Jane, told the outlet she agrees with the court's decision, saying "The child should be with the mother." She, along with Carter's siblings, have not yet met Prince.

