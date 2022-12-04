Aaron Carter's Family Shares Who His Money Is Going To

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Aaron Carter's family members are reportedly all on the same page when it comes to who will be receiving the late singer's fortune. His mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that the family's wish is to have everything from his estate go to his 1-year-old son Prince.

TMZ reports that Carter's estate is valued at $550,000 including real estate and personal property. The outlet also previously reported that the late singer was unmarried and died without a will so his son would have received his assets anyway.

Jane also told TMZ that they have no intention to turn this into a "nasty legal situation" as she believes Aaron would have wanted everything to go to his son and her family doesn't need the money. She also revealed that she and Aaron's sibling have yet to meet Prince as his mother, Aaron's ex-fiancée Melanie currently has custody.

She did add the family would like to have a relationship with Prince and Melanie. Jane also shared that Aaron had reached out to his older brother Nick Carter in the weeks before his death asking to mend their tumultuous relationship. However, Nick was on tour and Europe at the time but Jane claims he was planning to reach out to Aaron once he got back to the states.

