Aaron Carter's Ashes Will Be Scattered In Ocean Alongside Late Sister

By Sarah Tate

November 29, 2022

Aaron Carter's family has decided on where to spread his ashes following his tragic death earlier this month at age 34.

Carter's mother, Jane, told TMZ that the family plans to scatter his ashes in the ocean in the Florida Keys sometime next spring alongside the ashes of his late sister Leslie Carter, who died from a drug overdose in 2012 at age 25. Some of their ashes will be kept aside so they can be buried alongside Jane when she passes away. The "I Want Candy" singer's ashes are currently with his twin sister Angel while Leslie's are with her husband, Mike.

A ceremony will be held next year for the family, with Jane telling the outlet that Lance Bass offered his Los Angeles home for a memorial service. Plans were reportedly halted after the family began receiving death threats after Carter's sudden death. Jane also added that Carter's on again, off again fiancée Melanie Martin will not be in attendance. The couple were parents to 1-year-old son Prince.

Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his California home on November 5. The cause of death was deferred following an autopsy and his family chose to cremate his remains to honor him at a later time. An official cause of death will be made after the results of additional tests and studies.

Aaron Carter
