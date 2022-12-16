"Rat," Boosie began with several rat emojis. "THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS N MY EYES MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINALENTERPRIZE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️UKNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS.. WELL WHO ELSE WAS NTHE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH."



Boosie wasn't the only one who felt like Gunna snitched. 6ix9ine and Freddie Gibbs also took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation. The Grammy-nominated rapper also alluded to Gunna being a snitch and appeared to call out artists who removed him from previous projects because Gunna doesn't like him.



"It was n***az that took they verse off my album because wunna ain’t like me. I wonder how they feel now," he tweeted.



Gunna was released seven months after he turned himself in. He entered an Alford plea, which means he plead guilty to his sole charge while maintaining his innocence in the overall RICO case. He was sentenced to five years with one year in prison, but his one-year bid was commuted to time served and the rest of the sentence was suspended. Gunna issued a statement following his release.



"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," the statement said.



After 6ix9ine trolled Gunna in an Instagram post, Gunna's lawyer Steve Sadow issued his own statement about his client on Instagram. He doubled down on the "Pushin P" rapper's previous words and assured the critics that Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail.



"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," Sadow wrote. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."