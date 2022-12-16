Jane Fonda Shares New Health Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Jane Fonda got the best early birthday gift ever — her cancer is in remission.

According to Page Six, the 9 to 5 actress shared the health update on her website in a blog titled "BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!" The legendary actress is set to turn 85 next week.

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," she said.

After four rounds of chemotherapy that she said were "rather easy," her last round was a bit more challenging, writing that it was "rough" on her body to the point that it made it "hard to accomplish much of anything." However, the outpouring of support she has received since her diagnosis has helped her through the treatments.

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she said. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Fonda first revealed her Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in September, telling fans that she felt "very lucky" and privileged because of her access to health insurance and "the best doctors" to help battle the "very treatable cancer." She began undergoing chemotherapy treatments as the the world showered her in support and loving messages.

"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support...," she said, adding, "My heartfelt thanks to all."