These New Illinois Laws Will Be Enforced In 2023

A total of 185 new laws will be enforced throughout the state starting in January of 2023. WGN9 broke down 14 laws that Illinois residents "should know" for the coming year. The first of these laws is the "Safe-T Act." The Safe-T Act gets rid of the cash bail system and evaluates "pre-trial detention" based on "community risk" rather than finances.

Another law that will take effect in 2023 is the "One Day of Rest In Seven Act." This act represents exactly what is assumed from the title. WGN9 noted that within this act workers are "required to get at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive seven-day period."

Another law that will be enforced beginning in the new year is the Family Bereavement Leave Act. The Family Bereavement Leave Act requires employers to give their employees 10 days off of work for events such as a miscarriage, a stillbirth, "A failed surrogacy agreement," and more. The Trauma-Informed School Boards Act and the SCH CD-Substitute Teaching Act will both impact educational systems. The Trauma-Informed School Boards Act requires school board members to "receive training on trauma informed practices, and the SCH CD-Substitute Teaching Act takes away the previous requirement of a bachelors degree for those who want to substitute teach.

For more information and a continued list of new laws visit WGNTV.com.