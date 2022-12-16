This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Driving to work can be such a hassle, especially when traffic makes your commute much longer than it should be.

Stacker determined which towns in Arizona have the worst commutes. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate."

According to the list, the city with the worst commute is Maricopa. On average, people spend about 37.3 minutes commuting to work every day. About 33.8 percent of workers spend less that 30 minutes commuting, and about 18.7 percent of workers spend more than an hour commuting to work each day.

Here are the top 10 worst cities in Arizona for commuting:

  1. Maricopa
  2. San Tan Valley
  3. Valencia West
  4. New River
  5. Queen Creek
  6. San Luis
  7. Buckeye
  8. Tanque Verde
  9. Vail
  10. Goodyear

Check out the full list of Arizona cities that have the worst commutes on Stacker's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.