This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State

Driving to work can be such a hassle, especially when traffic makes your commute much longer than it should be.

Stacker determined which towns in Arizona have the worst commutes. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate."

According to the list, the city with the worst commute is Maricopa. On average, people spend about 37.3 minutes commuting to work every day. About 33.8 percent of workers spend less that 30 minutes commuting, and about 18.7 percent of workers spend more than an hour commuting to work each day.

Here are the top 10 worst cities in Arizona for commuting:

Maricopa San Tan Valley Valencia West New River Queen Creek San Luis Buckeye Tanque Verde Vail Goodyear

Check out the full list of Arizona cities that have the worst commutes on Stacker's website.