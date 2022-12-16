This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse

Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.

The website states, "We researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. It comes as no surprise that most of these steakhouses have only one location. With that narrowed focus, mouth-watering steaks can be found at each of these 50 establishments."

The top steakhouse in Colorado is Shanahan's Steakhouse! Here's why this popular establishment was chosen:

"If anyone knows what it takes to fill the tummy of someone with a ravenous hunger, it's a football coach. Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan is one of the individuals behind Shanahan's Steakhouse. While the exterior of this restaurant looks modern, the food has an old-timey goodness that has resulted in a plethora of excellent reviews. If prime rib is your thing, head to Shanahan's Steakhouse on Sunday or Monday. On your way out, be sure to take a photo with the two Super Bowl trophies Mike Shanahan won as the coach of the Broncos."