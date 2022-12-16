This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse

By Zuri Anderson

December 16, 2022

Grilled Fillet Steak with Herbs
Photo: Getty Images

Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.

The website states, "We researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. It comes as no surprise that most of these steakhouses have only one location. With that narrowed focus, mouth-watering steaks can be found at each of these 50 establishments."

The top steakhouse in Florida is Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse! Here's why this historic establishment was chosen:

"Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse is a unique restaurant with a long and eventful history in the Orlando area. While it may look like a cafeteria when you first enter the building, there's no cafeteria food sold here — only seriously amazing steak and other items that will make your mouth water with delight. While everything on their relatively simple menu is worth ordering, it's the La Cantina Large T-Bone that is the cream of the crop. Although Disney World has some quality restaurants, Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse is where the real magic is found."

You can find Linda's at 4721 E Colonial Dr. in Orlando. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out the full list of stellar steakhouses on Mashed's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.