This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse

Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.

The website states, "We researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. It comes as no surprise that most of these steakhouses have only one location. With that narrowed focus, mouth-watering steaks can be found at each of these 50 establishments."

The top steakhouse in Florida is Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse! Here's why this historic establishment was chosen:

"Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse is a unique restaurant with a long and eventful history in the Orlando area. While it may look like a cafeteria when you first enter the building, there's no cafeteria food sold here — only seriously amazing steak and other items that will make your mouth water with delight. While everything on their relatively simple menu is worth ordering, it's the La Cantina Large T-Bone that is the cream of the crop. Although Disney World has some quality restaurants, Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse is where the real magic is found."