This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
December 19, 2022
Supporting local restaurants, especially mom-and-pop shops, is always a good way to enjoy a nice meal while supporting your community, but sometimes you may want to experience the familiar draw of a chain restaurant. These chains allow diners the chance to sample the same quality of both food and service no matter which location they stop by.
Mashed searched the country for the best restaurant chains around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state based on reviews, ratings and taste tests. While some are relatively well-known chains, like Raising Cane's or Whataburger, others are regional favorites that customers can't get enough of. According to the site:
"...If you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between."
So which eatery is the best chain restaurant in Tennessee?
Pal's Sudden Service
Pal's has been a staple of the East Tennessee region since opening decades ago. Whether you're craving a sausage biscuit and some coffee or breakfast, a sauceburger or toasted cheese sandwich for lunch, or a chilibun hot dog for dinner, Pal's is there for all you hunger needs.
Pal's Sudden Service has multiple locations around Tennessee. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.
Here's what Mashed had to say:
"The whimsical logo and the eccentric architecture of Pal's Sudden Service will catch your eye but it's their stellar food that will steal you heart. Inspired by McDonald's, Pal's Sudden Service opened their doors in 1956 in Kingsport, Tennessee. They now have 30 locations, most of which are in northeast Tennessee. On their menu, you can discover deliciousness like the Big Pal burger, the Gravy Biscuit, and the unique yet delicious Chipped Ham sandwich made with thin slices of ham along with pickles, lettuce, and mayonnaise."
Check out Mashed's full list to see all the best restaurant chains around the country.