This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Tennessee

Supporting local restaurants, especially mom-and-pop shops, is always a good way to enjoy a nice meal while supporting your community, but sometimes you may want to experience the familiar draw of a chain restaurant. These chains allow diners the chance to sample the same quality of both food and service no matter which location they stop by.

Mashed searched the country for the best restaurant chains around, compiling a list of the top choice for each state based on reviews, ratings and taste tests. While some are relatively well-known chains, like Raising Cane's or Whataburger, others are regional favorites that customers can't get enough of. According to the site:

"...If you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between."

So which eatery is the best chain restaurant in Tennessee?

Pal's Sudden Service