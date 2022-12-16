This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska

Snow, ice, sleet, and freezing. If these terms are familiar to you, then there is a high chance that you either inhabit the Northern half of America, or live in an area of very high elevation. It can get extremely cold during the winter months in Nebraska. Those who have lived in the area for a long time know exactly how to brace for the low seasonal temperatures. Though some years are colder in certain regions than in others, there is one city in each state that is colder than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the coldest city in all of Nebraska is Valentine. The average daily temperature in Valentine is nearly 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the coldest city in Nebraska:

"Even though Valentine is generally cold to brisk, its many natural resources—including Smith Falls State Park, Niobrara National Scenic River, and its National Wildlife Refuge—are popular with outdoor enthusiasts. It's also located in the Nebraska Sandhills, which are made of almost 20,000 square miles of sand dunes, some as much as 400 feet high. According to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, they're among the largest dune formations in the Western Hemisphere."

For more information regarding the coldest city in each state visit stacker.com.