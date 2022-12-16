This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2022

Driving to work can be such a hassle, especially when traffic makes your commute much longer than it should be.

Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate."

According to the list, the city with the worst commute is Sienna Plantation. On average, people spend about 40.8 minutes commuting to work every day. About 26.2 percent of workers spend less that 30 minutes commuting, and about 26.1 percent of workers spend more than an hour commuting to work each day.

Here are the top 10 worst cities in Texas for commuting:

  1. Sienna Plantation
  2. Canyon Lake
  3. Forney
  4. Fresno
  5. Pecan Grove
  6. Little Elm
  7. Royse City
  8. Seagoville
  9. Red Oak
  10. Kyle

Check out the full list of Texas cities that have the worst commutes on Stacker's website.

