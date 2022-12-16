WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Florida Family's Fast Food Meal From Porch

A hungry black bear got lucky while looking for a hearty meal in Central Florida, according to WSVN. The furry thief was caught on camera stealing a Seminole County family's huge Chick-fil-A dinner.

Paul Newman's family was waiting for their meal to be delivered, but before they could grab it, the sneaky bear beat them to the punch. Doorbell camera footage shared by Newman shows the creature walking up to the festive front porch and walking away with a bag of food.

"Oh, you SOB," he's heard saying in the video. "All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and a large fry. Poof, just like that. He didn’t want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad, huh, weird.”

YouTube commentators had some pretty colorful remarks for the giant furball. One said, "He looks like Yogi finding a picnic basket."

"What no Ketchup!! You could have gotten some Polynesian dipping sauce??" another user wrote. "He’s thinking we’ve come a long way from snatching picnic baskets to snatching Grubhub!!"

Black bears don't have much food available during the winter months, even in Florida, according to the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Seminole County, which is where Newman lives, is called "Bear Country" due to its large population of black bears.