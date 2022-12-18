Britney Spears' Father Claims He Saved Her Life With Conservatorship

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 18, 2022

'Free Britney' Rally Held In Washington, DC
Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears' father recently defended the conservatorship that sparked world-wide outrage.

Jamie Spears spoke to the U.S. Sun about the 13-year legal order that controlled almost every aspect of the pop star's life. “My God, where would she be without that conservatorship now? I ain’t gonna paint you no pretty pictures. That conservatorship was one hell of a time, and without it I don’t know if she would be alive now.”

The interview comes ahead of a book by Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline about being a father in the midst of all the drama. He claims every decision under the conservatorship was made by "a group of very good people," and that everything he did was in the best interest of his daughter. “I love my daughter with all my heart and soul,” he said. “This situation between us is just terrible.”

He also said that he and Britney had "good times under the conservatorship" and that it gave her two sons, 17-year-old Preston and 16-year-old Jayden, a sense of normalcy. “I don’t believe she would’ve got the kids back without the conservatorship..." Jamie said. "They allowed us to help the kids, but also to protect Britney too. Had the conservatorship not been there, she would never have got her boys back.”

Britney Spears
