Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 18, 2022

Happy Feet - UK Premiere
Brittany Murphy's brother is still searching for answers after the Clueless star's death 13 years ago.

Murphy was found dead in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home on December 20, 2009. She was 32. Her husband, 40-year-old British screenwriter Simon Monjack, died five months later under similar circumstances. The Los Angeles coroner ruled the deaths were due to pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication. Dozens of prescription drugs were found in both Murphy's and Monjack's system.

Tony Bertolotti, Murphy's brother, believes that neither deaths were an accident. Instead, he believes the two were murdered. "There’s no way she died of natural causes. It's impossible. It's bullshit, total crap," he told the US Sun, adding that his father had bloodwork done that found arsenic in Murphy's system. "It was obvious to me, she was taken out."

Bertolotti believes Murphy's mother Sharon has the answer to what really happened that night. "Sharon knows the truth and she hasn't picked up the phone with one member of the family and told them the truth," he said. Sharon lived with the couple and was the one who found her daughter dead. She was also rumored to be in a relationship with Monjack. In addition, Sharon one of three people in control of the estate after Brittany passed. The other two were a Hollywood newspaper editor and a Miami doctor Brittany was being treated by for diabetes.

