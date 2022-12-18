WATCH: Austin Butler Addresses Why He Still Talks Like Elvis Presley

Austin Butler addressed why his voice sounds so “Elvis-y” while appearing on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Butler recently portrayed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. Ever since the movie was released earlier this year, fans have been wondering why the actor's natural speaking voice still sounds so similar to the rock icon's.

“I do want to address something,” Butler said during the show's opening monologue. “There’s people out there who say that ever since I’ve played Elvis my voice has changed — that it got deeper, more Elvis-y,” he said. “But that’s not true, I’ve always sounded like this and I can prove it. Here’s a clip from an interview I did 10 years ago.” Butler then cues the clip of him getting interviewed for The Carrie Diaries. In the video, his voice was modified to sound extremely high pitched.