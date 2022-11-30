An Austin Butler-As-Elvis Concert Movie Is Coming & We're Freaking Out

Luhrmann previously revealed a four-hour cut of the musical biopic exists because he had a tough time editing it down to its current run time of 2 hours and 39 minutes. The four-hour cut explores Elvis' relationship with his band, his relationship with his first girlfriend Dixie and a "wackadoo" plot-line where he visits President Richard Nixon. "I had it in there for a while but there just comes a point where you can't have everything in, so I just tried to track the spirit of the character," he told Radio Times.

With that being said, Luhrmann isn't opposed to the idea of an extended cut. "I tell you what, all my (Twitter mentions) are nothing but, 'We want the four-hour version! We want the four-hour version!' I think people are at my gates with pitchforks saying, 'We want the four-hour version!' But I don’t close my mind to the idea that there would be an extended cut," Luhrmann told ScreenRant. Right now, with how long it's stayed in the theaters and how well it's done, it's crossed the line. But it’s done so well on HBO Max over the weekend, so it's about the parent company going, 'Wow, it's really worth spending the money.'"