1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio

A juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape crashed into an Amish horse and Buggy in Ohio.

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the buggy was traveling southwest when the Ford SUV hit it in the back. The impact knocked the buggy off the right side of the road, causing it to overturn and eject the two juvenile individuals inside. OSHP responded to the crash on State Route 325 on Friday (December 16) at about 4:52 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two juveniles who had been ejected from the buggy. Additional responders to the incident included the Rio Grande Fire Department and the OSHP Reconstruction Unit.

Gallia County EMS took one victim to the Holzer Medical Center, and the other was flown to the Cabel-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, according to officials. The victim, who has not been identified, later died there. At the time of this writing, the condition of the other juvenile is unknown. The driver of the Ford SUV, a 32-year-old Waterloo resident, was not injured in the incident.

Authorities noted that no charges in relation to the incident have been filed thus far, and the crash remains under investigation.