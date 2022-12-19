Billie Eilish Marks 21st Birthday With Star-Studded Christmas-Themed Bash

Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday with a star-studded guest list for the Christmas-themed bash.

The Happier Than Ever singer celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday (December 18) by surrounding herself with her famous friends during a weekend filled with festive merriment, per Entertainment Tonight. She took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share some wild photos and videos from the previous night's packed party that included guests like Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne, Dove Cameron, Eric Andre and Eilish's boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, among others.

Based on photos shared by attendees, Eilish got into the holiday spirit by donning a Santa Claus-inspired minidress with matching cape while other showed off their festive sides in Christmas sweaters and other colorful outfits.

She also shared a hilarious throwback pic on Instagram on Sunday to mark the milestone birthday, simply captioning the photo of a young Eilish crying behind a unicorn cake "21" alongside a couple birthday cake emojis.