Billie Eilish Wraps Up Hometown Shows With More Impressive Special Guests

Billie Eilish wrapped up her Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore shows on Friday night (December 16) with another slate of impressive guests. Near the start of her set, the star brought out Khalid to perform their collaboration "lovely" and his song "Location." Near the end of the show, her family came out to help the crowd sing "Happy Birthday" to Eilish, who turns 21 on Sunday (December 17). Shortly after that, Childish Gambino made a rare appearance to perform his hit "Redbone" with Eilish.

The moment had to have been extra special to Eilish, who said Childish Gambino "created" her in a 2019 interview. “That’s a god, you can’t put him in a list with other people,” she said at the time.

Watch fan-shot footage of all the highlights below.