Justin Bieber Proves He's Billie Eilish's Biggest Fan In Adorable Video
By Dani Medina
December 17, 2022
Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish are the definition of friendship goals!
The "Hold On" singer was at Billie's Los Angeles final North American stop of the "Happier Than Ever" tour at the Kia Forum and it was kinda hard not to spot him in the crowd! Videos making the rounds on social media show JB and Hailey Bieber enjoying their time at the show, wildly jumping up and down and embracing one another.
The Biebers weren't the only stars at Billie's last show. She performed duet "lovely" with Khalid and also his hit song "Location." Billie's family also came out to sing "Happy Birthday" with the crowd as her birthday is Sunday (December 18). She also performed "Redbone" with Childish Gambino and got in the Christmas spirit with a "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" cover.
Justin Bieber has been spotted at Billie Eilish’s show tonight at @thekiaforum 🪐— Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) December 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/BGPcE7y6de
Hailey and Justin at Billie Eilish's show in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/k4YJe23tkV— Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) December 17, 2022
Justin and Billie first met at Coachella in 2019, an exciting moment for the "bad guy" singer who has been a fan since she was young. Witnesses captured photos and videos of their touching first meeting in which Billie hugged him and ran away. After their first meeting, Justin sent Billie a heartfelt message, which was highlighted in her The World's a Little Blurry documentary:
"It's moments like tonight where I'm reminded what I mean to people. Your love for me touched my heart. You are so special, not for what you can do, but for who you are. Remember that. I am so impressed by your aura and presence. You carry a heavy calling. You are an idol to so many. I'm excited to watch you flourish. You are beyond special. Thank you for tonight. It meant just as much to me as it meant to you. I also want to let you know that it feels like yesterday I was 15 singing 'One Time,' and now I'm 25, and that was 10 years ago. It flew by like a flash. Enjoy every minute of what you are experiencing. Embrace it all, believe you are great, but not greater than anyone."
In a radio interview some time later, Justin broke down into tears when showing his support for Billie. "Let her do her thing. If she ever needs me, I'm going to be here for her," he said.