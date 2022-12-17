Justin Bieber Proves He's Billie Eilish's Biggest Fan In Adorable Video

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish are the definition of friendship goals!

The "Hold On" singer was at Billie's Los Angeles final North American stop of the "Happier Than Ever" tour at the Kia Forum and it was kinda hard not to spot him in the crowd! Videos making the rounds on social media show JB and Hailey Bieber enjoying their time at the show, wildly jumping up and down and embracing one another.

The Biebers weren't the only stars at Billie's last show. She performed duet "lovely" with Khalid and also his hit song "Location." Billie's family also came out to sing "Happy Birthday" with the crowd as her birthday is Sunday (December 18). She also performed "Redbone" with Childish Gambino and got in the Christmas spirit with a "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" cover.