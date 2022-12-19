Here's The Best RV Campsite In Arizona

It may not be summer, but you can still enjoy a great camping trip from the comfort of your RV right here in the state.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them. The website states, "From resort-like properties where you can get a massage or take a dip in a heated pool to out-of-the-way spots surrounded by nature, here are the parks that caught our eye in each state, which was our runner-up, and our recommendation for when you should be ready to put that big-rig rubber to the road."

According to the list, the best place for RV camping in Arizona is the Meteor Crater RV Park in Winslow. The website explains:

"Why stand on a corner in Winslow, Arizona, when you can park your rig at Meteor Crater? There you'll find 71 "big-rig friendly" pull-through RV spaces with full hook-ups, gated entry, private restrooms with showers, laundry facilities and a rec room, playground, free Wi-Fi, a country store, and dog park. They even think of the little things here like complimentary coffee and books and DVDs for bored kids."

The website states that the best time to book your camping trip here is late spring and early fall to avoid the "scalding hot summers and cold-snap winters."

Check out the full list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them on Cheapism's website.