Here's The Best RV Campsite In Texas

It may not be summer, but you can still enjoy a great camping trip from the comfort of your RV right here in the state.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them. The website states, "From resort-like properties where you can get a massage or take a dip in a heated pool to out-of-the-way spots surrounded by nature, here are the parks that caught our eye in each state, which was our runner-up, and our recommendation for when you should be ready to put that big-rig rubber to the road."

According to the list, the best place for RV camping in Texas is the Buckhorn Lake Resort in Kerrville. The website explains:

"You can't get much better than Kerrville for Texas Hill Country beauty and hospitality, and Buckhorn Lake's stellar reviews prove that. One Campground Reviews user noted, "It's hard for me to rate this park any higher. In my opinion, it is in the top 5 parks we've stayed in anywhere in the USA." It's well-planned, with spacious, level, "spotlessly clean" sites, consistently good Wi-Fi and cable, and a friendly and helpful staff. Its grounds are also gorgeous, and amenities include a pool, fenced dog park, country store, sport courts, putting green, and much more."

The website states that the best time to book your camping trip here is May and June for music fans. Birders should book in April.

Check out the full list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them on Cheapism's website.