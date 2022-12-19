Meek Mill Says He's Leaving Twitter 'Forever'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 19, 2022
Meek Mill is no longer on Twitter and it's safe to say that his decision is final.
On Sunday afternoon, December 18, the Philly native sent out his last tweet in which he explains why he's leaving the social media website for good. Meek shared that he's over all the "bots and weird people." He plans to find an alternative social network where he can create and motivate fans in peace. The Grammy-nominated rapper, who coined the term "Twitter fingers" during his beef with Drake, had spent years making waves on the website from his #AskMeek sessions to other memorable viral moments.
“Ima deactivate Twitter forever and go to a new social where it’s more good vibes based off building, creating and motivation,” he tweeted. “Whoever run my shit turn this off forever … ima takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with supports! Too many bots and weird people.”
Meek followed through and deactivated his account shortly after he sent out the tweet. He hasn't elaborated further on his exit. Ironically, he thought about investing more into the website earlier this year. Back in May, Meek actually tweeted at Elon Musk after the news first broke about him acquiring Twitter.
“Elon musk let us invest in Twitter with you ‘big homie,’” Meek tweeted.
Musk never responded to Meek, which probably made his decision to leave that much easier. The Dreams and Nightmares rapper, who recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the album during a massive concert in Philly, joins a slew of other celebrities and artists who have made the choice to leave the social media network after Musk took over.