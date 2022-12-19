Meek Mill Says He's Leaving Twitter 'Forever'

“Ima deactivate Twitter forever and go to a new social where it’s more good vibes based off building, creating and motivation,” he tweeted. “Whoever run my shit turn this off forever … ima takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with supports! Too many bots and weird people.”



Meek followed through and deactivated his account shortly after he sent out the tweet. He hasn't elaborated further on his exit. Ironically, he thought about investing more into the website earlier this year. Back in May, Meek actually tweeted at Elon Musk after the news first broke about him acquiring Twitter.



“Elon musk let us invest in Twitter with you ‘big homie,’” Meek tweeted.



Musk never responded to Meek, which probably made his decision to leave that much easier. The Dreams and Nightmares rapper, who recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the album during a massive concert in Philly, joins a slew of other celebrities and artists who have made the choice to leave the social media network after Musk took over.