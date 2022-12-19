Multiple People Seriously Injured Amid Turbulence On Flight From Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
December 19, 2022
Multiple people were injured on a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii, reported ABC 15. The flight started experiencing severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu, according to an emergency response agency.
Eleven people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Nine others were in stable condition, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
A statement from the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a call came in just after 11 a.m. about the injuries. Responders treated 36 people. 20 of those people were transported for medical treatment.
According to the statement, the wounds range from bruises and lacerations to serious head injuries and loss of consciousness.
CNN: At least 36 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight injured, with 20 taken to emergency rooms, after their plane encountered “severe turbulence” on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu. pic.twitter.com/4dvUPyH6tU— shon gables (@shongables) December 19, 2022
Passenger Kaylee Reyes said that her mother had just sat down and didn't have time to buckle up again when the turbulence hit. She said, "She flew up and hit the ceiling."
According to Hawaiian Airlines, the place was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members. It landed safely in Honolulu around 10:50 a.m.
🚨#UPDATE: The turbulence sent some passengers flying out of their seats and at least one hit the ceiling The plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members pic.twitter.com/0LgdjEyO8d— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 19, 2022