Multiple People Seriously Injured Amid Turbulence On Flight From Phoenix

Multiple people were injured on a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii, reported ABC 15. The flight started experiencing severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu, according to an emergency response agency.

Eleven people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Nine others were in stable condition, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

A statement from the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a call came in just after 11 a.m. about the injuries. Responders treated 36 people. 20 of those people were transported for medical treatment.

According to the statement, the wounds range from bruises and lacerations to serious head injuries and loss of consciousness.