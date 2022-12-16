This Is The Coldest City In California

Snow, ice, sleet, and freezing. If these terms are familiar to you, then there is a high chance that you either inhabit the Northern half of America, or live in an area of very high elevation. It can get extremely cold during the winter months in California. Those who have lived in the area for a long time know exactly how to brace for the low seasonal temperatures. Though some years are colder in certain regions than in others, there is one city in each state that is colder than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the coldest city in all of California is Eureka. The average annual temperature in Eureka is just over 52 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the coldest city in California:

"Eureka, now the largest coastal city between San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, was settled in the 1850s during the Gold Rush and was aptly named: Eureka means "I found it" in Greek. As prosperity took hold, elaborate Victorian homes were built throughout the city—and are now among its cultural treasures. California's coldest city is also one of the best places to visit the state's famous Redwood forests."

For more information regarding the coldest city in each state visit stacker.com.