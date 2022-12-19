This Is The Biggest House In Georgia

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is rather, the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of Georgia is The Fayetteville. See photos of the illustrious property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in Georgia:

"This Georgia house is large enough to house the heavyweight champion of the world and the ego of a rapper. The Fayetteville, Georgia home that tops 44,234 square feet, has 109 rooms and two swimming pools. It’s now owned by rapper Rick Ross and before that it belonged to Evander Holyfield. Ross bought the property for $5.8 million back in 2014. In late 2020, he purchased another 87 acres next door — maybe to build a guesthouse?"

For a continued list of the biggest houses in the entire country check out familyhandyman.com.