This Is The Biggest House In Ohio

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is rather, the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of Ohio is the Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. See photos of the illustrious property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in Ohio:

"There’s a lot of money in tires. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company co-founder F. A. Seiberling built this sprawling country house for his family in Akron, Ohio. Built between 1912 and 1915, the home was modeled on English country estates—its name is an Old English form of “stone quarry”, in homage to the former quarry it was built on. In the 1950s, the surviving Seiberling children donated the house to a non-profit, which now runs it as a historic mansion museum."

