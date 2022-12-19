Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries

At least 36 passengers were injured due to "severe turbulence" on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday (December 18).

Twenty passengers were reported to be taken to emergency rooms, which included 11 reported to be in serious condition, as well as a 14-month-old child, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed in a statement obtained by CNN.

Honolulu EMS said the reported injuries include a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.

Videos shared online showed several passengers with visible injuries as the flight continued, as well as some being transported to the hospital on stretchers.

"HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today," the airline tweeted on Sunday. "Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care.

"We are supporting all affected passengers & employees and are continuing to monitor the situation."