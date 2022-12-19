Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries

By Jason Hall

December 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

At least 36 passengers were injured due to "severe turbulence" on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday (December 18).

Twenty passengers were reported to be taken to emergency rooms, which included 11 reported to be in serious condition, as well as a 14-month-old child, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed in a statement obtained by CNN.

Honolulu EMS said the reported injuries include a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.

Videos shared online showed several passengers with visible injuries as the flight continued, as well as some being transported to the hospital on stretchers.

"HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today," the airline tweeted on Sunday. "Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care.

"We are supporting all affected passengers & employees and are continuing to monitor the situation."

The turbulence was reported to have taken place around 15 to 30 minutes prior to the flight landing at its destination in Honolulu.

The Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35, which is an Airbus 330, was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members.

Honolulu EMS and the American Medical Response received a report of a "mass casualty emergency" at around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it has launched an ongoing investigation into the incident, CNN reports.

