Watch: Lil Baby Invades Qatar & Makes History Before The World Cup
By Tony M. Centeno
December 19, 2022
Before Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup over the weekend, Lil Baby invaded Qatar to make some history before the final game of the championship began.
On Sunday, December 18, Lil Baby released the music video for his World Cup theme song "The World Is Yours To Take." The video for his Tear for Fears-assisted track, directed by Director X, takes after the original visuals for the 1985 hit and opens with a car kicking up dust as it travels in the desert of Qatar. In another scene, we can also see Baby entering one of the World Cup stadiums in Doha.
“I’m excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams.”
Baby's latest video is reportedly the first-ever music video that was recorded during the World Cup. In addition to highlights from the games including Lionel Messi's goals, the video also features scenes of the rapper’s performance at BUDX Doha along with people partying on the beach and on speedboats in the ocean. Among the crowd of party people are numerous international musicians and DJ's like Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra and Brazilian beatmaker Papatinho, who both dropped remixes of Lil Baby’s banger following its release in September.
Watch the music video for "The World Is Yours To Take" below.