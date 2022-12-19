Watch: Lil Baby Invades Qatar & Makes History Before The World Cup

“I’m excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams.”



Baby's latest video is reportedly the first-ever music video that was recorded during the World Cup. In addition to highlights from the games including Lionel Messi's goals, the video also features scenes of the rapper’s performance at BUDX Doha along with people partying on the beach and on speedboats in the ocean. Among the crowd of party people are numerous international musicians and DJ's like Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra and Brazilian beatmaker Papatinho, who both dropped remixes of Lil Baby’s banger following its release in September.



Watch the music video for "The World Is Yours To Take" below.