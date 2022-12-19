'World Famous' Atlanta Restaurant Closing After 50 Years Of Service

Atlanta's very own Ann's Snack Bar, located off of Memorial Drive, will not be re-opening due to lasting financial effects from the pandemic. According to WSB-TV, the beloved restaurant shut down temporarily during the pandemic after nearly 50 years of exceptional service, and world famous food. It became an institution due to the popularity of the "Ghetto Burger." WSB-TV mentioned that customers would come from around the world to get their hands on a Ghetto Burger. In fact, the staple menu item was so good that it was named as the "best burger in America" in 2007.

Late Ann Price, creator of Ann's Snack Bar and more commonly known as "Miss Ann" opened the restaurant in the early '70s. During an interview with The New York Times in 2010, Miss Ann shared the secret to her business's success, without truly revealing the secret ingredient.

“People come here from all over the world, people from every race. Everybody wants to know: what is a Ghetto Burger?”

WSB-TV noted that Miss Ann passed away in April of 2015, but Ann's Snack Bar stayed open and continued to serve Ghetto Burgers. Lingering hardships resulting from the Covid19 pandemic ultimately forced the most recent owner to sell. The building is currently for sale and is priced at $650,000.