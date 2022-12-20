1 Twin Found, 1 Still Missing Following Columbus Car Theft

An AMBER Alert was issued early this morning (December 20) after 5-month-old twins Kasson and Kyair Thomas were abducted during a Columbus car theft.

One of the boys have been found at the Dayton International Airport, nearly an hour away from where the twins disappeared, according to police. A traveler was walking around the economy parking lot at about 4:15 a.m. when they heard a baby crying. They found one of the missing babies in a car seat wrapped in a quilt.

Police found heavy damage and purple paint on the left side of the vehicle and believe the car was in an accident. They have also named a suspect in the abduction: 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson.

The 2010 Honda Accord was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street at about 9:45 Monday night, according to police. The mother of the twins left the car running with the boy's inside while she entered the store to pick up a Door Dash order. After entering the store, she turned around and the car with her children inside was gone.

“I just need to know. I need them both,” they boys' father Lechez Thomas told NBC4. “Try to speak up if you know anything and make sure the information is legit. Can’t keep doing these wild goose chases. I just want to hold my son, you know? … He’s just a baby, he didn’t do nothing to nobody.”