Five Hospitalized By Turbulence On Flight To Texas

Five people were sent to the hospital after a flight to Texas was hit by unexpected turbulence. The United Airlines flight from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston left at least five people injured, KHOU reports.

It all went down Monday (December 19) morning. Two passengers and three crew members were transported to a local hospital by ambulances waiting on the runway for the plane's arrival.

United officials confirmed the incident in a statement and said the individuals who were injured are expected to make a full recovery. Here's the statement:

"United Flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while en route to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crew members were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. We're grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers."

The plane reported turbulence as it was flying directly over Cancún, Mexico.

News of this incident comes days after a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu left dozens people injured after experiencing severe turbulence. Thirty-six people received treatment, 20 of those were transported to the hospital, where 11 of them were deemed to be in serious condition. "We are also very happy and we feel fortunate that there were not any deaths or other critical injuries," said Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.