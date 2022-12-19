'Terrifying': Passenger Recalls Severe Turbulence On Flight From Phoenix

Multiple people were injured on a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii, reported ABC 15. The flight started experiencing severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu, according to an emergency response agency.

One passenger, Tiffany Reyes, recalls what it was like being thrown into the ceiling during the bumpy ride. 12 News reported that Reyes had just gotten back to her seat from the bathroom and didn't have enough time to buckle up before the turbulence hit.

Reyes quickly found herself quickly lying in the floor in the aisle with the ceiling above her broken. Reyes said, "I asked everyone around me, 'Was that me?' They said I had apparently flown into the ceiling and slammed into the ground."

Reyes was among 20 people from the flight that were transported to the hospital with injuries. She received x-rays and had her blood taken. She had a headache and the left side of her body began aching. She said, "I can't even move around in bed. So I have to sleep right on my back without moving."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Reyes said, "That's the most terrifying experience I've been through in my whole 40 years of life."