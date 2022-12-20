Here's The Biggest Home In Washington State

By Zuri Anderson

December 20, 2022

The Bloedel Reserve Mansion
Photo: Getty Images

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.

If you're interested in seeing outrageously-huge houses, Family Handyman magazine found every state's biggest home by square footage. Some of their entries include castles, European-style estates, sprawling mansions, and all kinds of structures.

According to the website, Washington state's biggest home is the Xanadu 2.0 in Medina!

"It’s no surprise that the largest home in Washington State belongs to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates," writers say. "Their 66,000-square-foot, Pacific-lodge style retreat just outside Seattle is named Xanadu 2.0. As you’d expect, it’s smart-wired throughout, with its own server, an indoor pool with an underwater sound system, and a 2,500-square-foot gym.

The extravagant home, which overlooks Lake Washington, hosted many A-listers throughout its history. During Bill and Melinda Gates' high-profile divorce, many media outlets were speculating about who will own the lakefront estate.

Check out the full list on Family Handyman's website.

