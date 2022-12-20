Jalen Hurts Addresses Injury Status

By Jason Hall

December 20, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed he's "dealing with something" amid reports that he suffered an injury during Sunday's (December 18) win against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday (December 19), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that Hurts was doubtful for Saturday (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder.

Hurts, however, said he's "taking it day-by-day" and seemed to imply that there's a possibility he'll play, while acknowledging his injury status.

"Everybody knows that I'm dealing with something, I think that's pretty public," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday (December 20). "It's out there. I'm not one to really talk about myself. Obviously, being the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, you can't run from that. But I'm taking everything one day at a time with it and preparing against a really good defense."

Hurts reportedly experienced the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game just prior to completing a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown, which he followed up with a touchdown run, Pelissero reported.

Hurts is currently a candidate for the NFL MVP award, having led the Eagles to a league best 13-1 record while throwing for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions on 286 of 425 passing, as well as recording 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 rushing attempts.

Backup Gardner Minshew is expected to start if Hurts is unavailable for Saturday's game.

Minshew, a former standout at Washington State, has an 8-14 record as an NFL starter, as well as 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 544 of 861 passing in 30 total appearances.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.