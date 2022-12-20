Jalen Hurts Addresses Injury Status

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed he's "dealing with something" amid reports that he suffered an injury during Sunday's (December 18) win against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday (December 19), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that Hurts was doubtful for Saturday (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder.

Hurts, however, said he's "taking it day-by-day" and seemed to imply that there's a possibility he'll play, while acknowledging his injury status.

"Everybody knows that I'm dealing with something, I think that's pretty public," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday (December 20). "It's out there. I'm not one to really talk about myself. Obviously, being the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, you can't run from that. But I'm taking everything one day at a time with it and preparing against a really good defense."