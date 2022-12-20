“And it did always just make us laugh about how we ended up with, ‘Women shouldn’t be in roles like this because we’re so emotional,’” she said. Lawrence then went on to mention Singer whom she worked with on the X-Men franchise. “I mean, I’ve worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set.”

The Bohemian Rhapsody director has been accused of sexual misconduct for 20 years and in 2019, many of his alleged victims came forward to tell their stories in a piece for The Atlantic. According to the piece, Singer had been fired by 20th Century Fox in 2017 during the filming of Bohemian Rhapsody amid reports of that he was feuding with cast and crew members and would disappear from the set "for days at a time."