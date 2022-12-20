Jennifer Lawrence Calls Out Bryan Singer For Throwing 'Hissy Fits' On Set
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 20, 2022
Jennifer Lawrence has briefly opened up about her time working with the disgraced director Bryan Singer. During The Hollywood Reporters' actress roundtable, the actress recalled working with Lila Neugebauer on her newest film Causeway.
After praising the director as one of "the calmest, best-decision-makers I've ever worked with," Lawrence went on to say, "It was incredible to not be around toxic masculinity. To get a little break from it."
“And it did always just make us laugh about how we ended up with, ‘Women shouldn’t be in roles like this because we’re so emotional,’” she said. Lawrence then went on to mention Singer whom she worked with on the X-Men franchise. “I mean, I’ve worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set.”
The Bohemian Rhapsody director has been accused of sexual misconduct for 20 years and in 2019, many of his alleged victims came forward to tell their stories in a piece for The Atlantic. According to the piece, Singer had been fired by 20th Century Fox in 2017 during the filming of Bohemian Rhapsody amid reports of that he was feuding with cast and crew members and would disappear from the set "for days at a time."